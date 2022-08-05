Belo and Gracyanne ask the court not to pay R$ 513 to the hospital

The Justice rejected an appeal by Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa in a fight with Hospital São Camilo Ipiranga, which charges expenses of R$ 3,500 in medical treatment carried out in December 2018. Belo’s defeat in Justice concerns a charge additional amount of R$ 513.53, which the hospital requires due to the delay in solving the case.

Twice in the last month, Judge Álvaro Mirra rejected the motions for clarification of Belo and Gracyanne, who questioned the summons in the process and asked for its extinction, claiming that they had already paid the debt. The last decision against the couple was on July 28.

The artists claimed that they received the process citation by WhatsApp, which is against the law. The couple’s lawyers argued that the adoption of this procedure is unfeasible and has not yet been regulated and, therefore, should be annulled.

In addition, Belo and Gracyanne defended that they paid the debt with the hospital in October 2020, after receiving an updated debt spreadsheet. The couple points out that they were cited two years later to make a payment that had already been made.

In this way, they asked the Justice to accept an appeal to render the citation null and still determine the absence of procedural interest, since the debt was paid, according to the records. And even though the hospital would be aware that the debt was paid, attaching an email to support it.

The hospital, in turn, countered and pointed out that it tried to receive the debt in a friendly way, when looking for Belo and Gracyanne for the composition of an agreement, but did not get a response. In addition, he recalled that the court was unable to summon them personally at the corresponding addresses.

The hospital denied the couple’s claim and added that it never received proof of payment of the debt, even after charges by phone calls and email messages. Thus, it argues that the couple, by not notifying the discharge, caused the costs and procedural expenses subsequent to the deposit.

São Camilo, then, says that it still has R$ 513.53 to receive from Belo and Gracyanne and asked the Justice to determine the deposit of the amount. The couple can still appeal.