‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibition invites visitors to ‘enter’ the work of the Dutch painter | What to do in Distrito Federal

Residents of the Federal District and tourists passing through Brasília can experience the sensation of “knowing from the inside” the work of one of the great names of the expressionist movement, the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. all in all, there are 350 works which, according to the organizers of the immersive exhibition “Beyond Van Gogh” (“Beyond Van Gogh”, in Portuguese) “free of frames, they come to life, appear and disappear, flow across multiple surfaces”.