‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibition invites visitors to ‘enter’ the work of the Dutch painter | What to do in Distrito Federal

Residents of the Federal District and tourists passing through Brasília can experience the sensation of “knowing from the inside” the work of one of the great names of the expressionist movement, the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. all in all, there are 350 works which, according to the organizers of the immersive exhibition “Beyond Van Gogh” (“Beyond Van Gogh”, in Portuguese) “free of frames, they come to life, appear and disappear, flow across multiple surfaces”.
- VICENT VAN GOGH: the story of the Dutch painter who produced almost 900 canvases in less than 10 years
- VAN GOGH: what self-portraits reveal about the artist’s life and work
The exhibition, which has already toured several countries, starts this Thursday (4) at the ParkShoppingand runs until October 30. Tickets cost from R$35 to R$110 (learn more below).
With the help of technology, the exhibition promises a “sensory journey” that involves lights, colors, music and shapes, projected on the floor and walls, giving the visitor the feeling of being inside the painter’s works.
” Brasília is a modernist capital, admired worldwide for its features, for its dynamics and for its works exposed in the open. As a center of experiences, promoter of culture and art, having the works of Van Gogh is a gift for the people of Brasília ””, says Natália Vaz, the mall’s superintendent.
To house the exhibition, a 2,500-square-meter pavilion was built in the ParkShopping parking lot. The soundtrack to live the experience has names like Miles Davis, Pat Metheny and Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat.
Visitor at the interactive exhibition ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ — Photo: Photo: Disclosure
“Beyond Van Gogh” is part of the official commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Modern Art Week, influenced by the work of the Dutch artist. exhibition arrives in Brazil exactly 121 years after the first major retrospective of the painter’s work in Parisin March 1901.
- Date: August 4th to October 30th
- Time: Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm; Sundays and holidays from 10 am to 8 pm
- Place: ParkShopping Private Parking
- tickets: from BRL 35
- Sales: through the website or at the exhibition box office
See detailed prices:
- day week (Monday to Thursday): R$ 70
- night week (Monday to Thursday): BRL 90
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays: BRL 110
- day week (Monday to Thursday): BRL 35
- Evening week (Monday to Thursday): BRL 45
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays: BRL 55
- PCD: benefit extends to 1 companion per person
- Children up to 3 years old do not pay
- From 4 to 17 years old pay half price, presenting document (RG)