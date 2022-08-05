Bicheiro Rogério Andrade is arrested, shortly after the arrest of his son in operation | Rio de Janeiro

O bookie Rogério Andrade was arrested this Thursday (4th), after having a new arrest decreed for the 1st Specialized Criminal Court of the Capital, of the Court of Justice of Rio, as found TV Globo exclusively .

The request was made by the Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), based on an analysis report prepared by the Federal police.

A joint action by Gaeco and the PF arrested, in the morning, the son of the offender, Gustavo Andrade – a fugitive since Operation Caligula, in May.

The two were in a condominium in Itaipava, in the Serrana Region of Rio. Rogério was not initially arrested due to a decision by Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). On Monday (1), Marques revoked the preventive arrest warrant against the bookie.

Rogério’s lawyers claimed that the arrest warrant was based on the seizure of a cell phone in 2019 – the defense maintained that there was no new fact that justified it.

In the searches carried out this Thursday, documents from June and July of this year were found that reveal “a systematic chain of corruption persistently maintained with a security institution”. With based on the new evidence, a new arrest warrant was made.

“The new evidentiary data presented reveal that precautionary custody is necessary and appropriate to the case, based on a just fear of danger to public order, the application of criminal law, as well as for the convenience of criminal investigation, all resulting from the existence of very serious facts and contemporaries (including documents dated from yesterday)”, quotes judge Bruno Monteiro Rulière when decreeing the preventive detention of the bicheiro.

One of the documents mentions “Xiquinho”, who, according to the MP, would be Rogério Andrade’s subordinate and in charge of paying some bribes to specialized police stations.

“Xiquinho said that Deac Centro (Delegacia de Acervo Cartorário), Deac, specialized and Deam Centro (Delegacia de Atendimento à Mulher), want the return of their lunch (it had stopped at the request of the units themselves).”

In another note, Xiquinho quotes: “There are two PDs who are charging for the lunch that was not followed. Dean Centro and Dean Campo Grande”.

A July note was also found indicating that the criminal group continued gambling-related activities and indicating a possible expansion of actions to exploit football betting sitesalready created under the name of “Heads Bet”.

The judge also mentions that the new documents indicate “a surprising and, until then, incalculable power of Rogério Andrade. And that he intended to acquire a new business for R$ 6 million, “including 2 points, company and team”.

Operation Caligula, launched by the MPRJ on May 10, had more than 30 denounced, 14 arrested and Gustavo and Rogério as fugitives. Rogério’s name even appeared on Interpol’s most wanted list.

Among those arrested were delegates Marcos Cipriano and Adriana Belém.

According to the MPRJ complaint that supported the operation, Rogério Andrade was expanding his gambling business in a vast geographic area, through the imposition of territorial dominion with violence, in addition to the repeated and systemic practice of crimes of active corruption, homicide, laundering of money, extortion and threats, among others.

Rogério would be the head of the criminal organization that also had retired PM Ronnie Lessa, and delegate Adriana Belém, who facilitated the group’s actions.