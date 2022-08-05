Biel dumps a live journalist

Biel caused such a climate during the journalist’s participation Bruno Thalamocolumnist for A Tarde é Sua, on RedeTV!, on the program Chupim, on radio Metropolitana. The stress between the two in the studio happened at the moment when the communicator entered the studio and, after greeting the presenters, he recalled a moment that took place six years ago.when he was ignored by the runner-up of A Fazenda 12 after asking a question.

continues after advertising

Visibly annoyed, Tays Reis’ husband took a trip out to Tálamo again. “I hope you learned it and took it as a lesson”, shot the young man. “It was that troubled moment. I asked a question and you didn’t like it”, replied Bruno, without mentioning the controversy that the artist was going through at the time. It was then that Biel complained: “It wasn’t the time. And is it cool to bring it up now? Is that how you get on the show? I hope you recognized the mistake.”

When trying to get around the situation, the journalist calmed the mood, but the tense atmosphere was already in the air. “Calm down, calm down. We’re together. It wasn’t a mistake. I didn’t even get into the controversy”, clarified the communicator. Afterwards, the atmosphere became friendly again and the journalist answered the singer’s and other presenters’ questions about his work as a columnist for the famous.

continues after advertising

Biel updates Tays Reis’ health status to journalist after live fight

At the end of the chat, the communicator even asked how Tays Reis is doing after she gave birth to the couple’s first child and later underwent surgery for appendicitis. At this point, Biel responded well to the reporter.

It is not today that the famous lives collecting controversies. In 2018, the singer was a guest on the program Pânico, on Jovem Pan radio, argued with Amanda Ramalho and ended up leaving the studio. After the fact, the member resigned. In addition, Biel has collected several lawsuits in court.

continues after advertising

Watch the moment when Biel mistreats a reporter: