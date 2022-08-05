Body of the main suspect in the death of Barbara is released from the IML of BH

The body of Paulo Sérgio, 50, was released from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Belo Horizonte, this Thursday (4). The man is the main suspect of having killed little Barbara Victoria of 10, who went out to buy bread in Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region.

The release of the body took place after carrying out the usual work. “The Civil Police of Minas Gerais informs that the body was removed to the IML where it was subjected to examinations and released to family members”, says the institution in a note sent to the report.

Paulo Sergio de Oliveira was found dead at an aunt’s house , in the Cachoeirinha neighborhood, in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte, this Wednesday (3). He would never have gone there before death. Police clarified that “the cause and circumstance of death are being investigated.”

The property where Paulo Sérgio killed himself was inspected by the Homicide Police Station of Belo Horizonte, and also by the police chief of Ribeirão das Neves, who is following the developments in the death of Bárbara Victória.