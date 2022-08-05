Bolsonaro congratulates Petrobras for reducing diesel

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) congratulated Petrobras for announcing this Thursday, 4th, a drop of R$ 0.20 in the price of diesel sold to distributors. The Chief Executive highlighted that this is the first reduction in the value of fuel authorized in the new management of the state-owned company.

“Petrobras, with a new president, announced the first reduction in diesel”, declared the president in a live broadcast on social networks. “Is it a small thing? Yes, 0.20 cents is a small amount (…), but it weighs on your pocket. Two weeks ago, Petrobras had already reduced the price of gasoline at refineries by R$ 0.35. I hope that other reductions happen in our Petrobras”, he added.

With an eye on the electoral race, Bolsonaro again criticized previous governments – in reference to the PT, which has Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as a candidate for the Presidency – for not having built refineries that could take the country away from external dependence in the sector. “And the private sector has difficulty building refineries. We are going to find a way to solve this case of lack of refineries. We have to invest in refineries and something is being worked on in this regard”, said the Chief Executive.

The president also once again poked governors in the Northeast, a region where Lula is handily leading the polls of voting intentions, due to the price of ethanol. (We did a survey) of the average price of ethanol by regions in Brazil. The region where the price of alcohol is more expensive is the Northeast, where it should be cheaper because they are states that produce sugar cane for ethanol,” he said. In Bolsonaro’s accounts, ethanol is at R$4 and should still fall. most.

armament

Bolsonaro also said he intends to double the number of people registered as collectors, marksmen and hunters (CACs) by the end of the year. The statement while the president commented on a news item about the increase in CACs in the country.

“Who am I going to sell weapons to? To the Armed Forces? It’s for ordinary citizens to buy weapons. My government almost doubled the number of CACs from 2019 onwards. By the end of the year, God willing, we’ll double the number of CACs in Brazil. We make it easier for ordinary citizens to buy weapons one day, with criteria,” he said.

Schedule

In the live, Bolsonaro confirmed his trip to Montes Claros tomorrow morning. At night, he will go again to São Paulo, where he has already been today, for a religious event with Pastor Valdomiro Santiago, who has assets blocked in court.