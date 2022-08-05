Bolsonaro goes to “Jornal Nacional” on August 22, says Flávio

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said this Thursday (4.Aug.2022) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will attend the National Journalfrom the TV station Rede Globoon the 22nd of August.

On your official account twitter, Flávio says that Bolsonaro will do the interview directly from Palácio da Alvorada. The date was defined by the television news in a draw. However, despite the senator’s statement, the Rede Globo claims to have rejected the request for the interview to take place at the president’s residence.

According to Rede Globoafter the 2014 elections, the station took the decision that all interviews in election years would be done in its studios, to “demonstrate that all candidates are treated on an equal basis”. The broadcaster also highlighted that the deadline for accepting the interviews is over. “imperviously” today.

To Power 360the PL (Liberal Party) campaign team stated that being interviewed by the National Journal was in fact a will of the president and that a negotiation was being made by the former secretary of communication of the presidency Fábio Wajngarten, who is now part of the marketing team of Bolsonaro’s campaign for the 2022 elections.

The duration of conversations with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will be 40 minutes. Anchors William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos will conduct the individual interviews.

After Bolsonaro, those chosen to give an interview were André Janones (Avante), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), respectively on August 23, 24, 25 and 26. However, Janones announced this Thursday (Aug 4) that he would withdraw his pre-candidacy for the Planalto Palace and that he will support former President Lula.

In the 2018 elections, Bolsonaro participated in the National Journalon the 28th of August. At the time, the presidential candidate for the PSL mobilized 1.36 million of posts on Twitter.

One of the main themes mentioned by users was the statement made by Bolsonaro that there was a difference in the salaries of Bonner and Renata, presenters of the news.

“For sure there is a salary difference here. It looks like it’s a lot bigger for him than it is for you.”, said Bolsonaro. The journalist responded by saying that she would never accept to receive a lower salary for a similar role – in the workday of the National JournalBonner appears as editor-in-chief and presenter, and Vasconcellos, executive editor and presenter.

Despite not yet having confirmed his presence in the debates between pre-candidates for the presidency, on September 29 –3 days before the 1st round–, Bolsonaro has already stated that, if Lula accepted to participate, he would also attend.

“I close now, if Lula goes, I’ll go with him”the chief executive told supporters in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná.

Here is the full text of the note released by Globo on August 4, 2022:

“In a decision taken in 2014, shortly after the elections, Globo defined that all interviews in election years would be carried out in its studios. The measure sought to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on an equal basis. In April of that year, the schedule of all interviews was informed to the parties. The decision to carry out the interviews at Globo’s studios has already been applied to the g1 and GloboNews interviews, without dispute. Yesterday and today, the PL requested that interviews with President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection, be held at Palácio da Alvorada. Globo rejected the request for the reasons set out here. Again, to ensure a level playing field, the deadline for candidates to accept interviews is today’s deadline”.