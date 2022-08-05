Bolsonaro goes to Jornal Nacional on the 22nd, says Flvio: ‘T marked’

Bolsonaro in an interview given in 2018 to William Bonner and Renata Vasconcelos (photo: Joo Cotta/TV Globo) Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said this Thursday (4/8) through social media that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will attend an interview with Jornal Nacional, scheduled for August 22. The declaration took place through the profile of the Chief Executive’s son.

According to the senator, the interview, conducted by anchors William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, should take place directly from the Alvorada Palace, lasting 40 minutes. The date was defined by the television news in a draw.

However, there is an impasse regarding the location. In a decision taken in 2014, shortly after the elections, TV Globo defined that all interviews in election years would be carried out in the stadiums. The measure sought to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on an equal footing. In a note, the channel reported having been contacted by the PL asking that the interview with Bolsonaro take place at his official residence, but highlighted that the election was denied.

“Yesterday and today, the PL requested that interviews with President Jair Bolsonaro, the reelected candidate, be held at the Alvorada Palace. Globo rejected the request for the reasons set out here. Again to ensure equality of conditions, the deadline for candidates to accept the interviews is closed today”.

Other pre-candidates will also participate on different days. In the sequence, the following were drawn: Andr Janones (Avante) — who withdrew his candidacy to support Lula — would be interviewed on the 23rd, Ciro Gomes (PDT) on the 24th, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) on the 25th, and Simone Tebet ( MDB) on the 26th.

1st shift

On the 27th, Bolsonaro said he will “debate with the guy” in the first round of the October elections. The chief executive referred to former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), his main political opponent, who appears at the top of polls on voting intentions.

In June, Bolsonaro had already challenged Lula to a debate in the first round of the elections. However, at the end of May, he claimed that he would avoid debates in the first round of the elections so as not to be “punched” all the time by the candidates.

“In the second round I will participate. If I go to the second round, I must go, no, I will participate. In the first round, we think. Because if I go, the 10 candidates will all the time want to hit me and I won’t have time to respond,” he said. He also defended at the time that the questions should be “pre-arranged with those in charge of making the debates, so as not to lower the level”.

On the 2nd, he assured that he intends to go to the debates of this year’s elections. As the Chief Executive reported, he “has a lot to present”.

When asked if he would participate, even with Lula’s presence, the president said: “I won’t give a damn about that. At first, the idea is to attend the debates.”