Bolsonaro reconsiders and accepts to go to the Jornal Nacional bench

President did not want to give the interview at Globo’s headquarters, but decided to change his mind and now decided to follow the rules imposed by the broadcaster.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reconsidered the rules of the Rede Globo and will go to the studios in Rio de Janeiro to be reviewed by the “Jornal Nacional”.

O Power 360 found that, after making his participation conditional on taking place at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, and being contradicted by the broadcaster, Bolsonaro agreed to go to the television news studio for the interview on the bench.

THE Rede Globo announced this Thursday (Aug 4) that it will interview the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic live in the week of August 22, on the bench of the “Jornal Nacional”. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) confirmed their presence.

The 5 best-placed candidates in the Datafolha survey of July 28 were invited. They are: Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes, Tebet and André Janones (Avante) – who withdrew his candidacy on Thursday (Aug 4).

In 2014, the “Jornal Nacional” interviewed then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT), at Palácio da Alvorada. The broadcaster says “after the 2014 elections, however, it decided that it would always carry out the interviews of all candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in its studios, in order to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on equal terms.”



Reproduction / TV Globo In an official statement, Globo said that it changed the Sabbath rule in 2014. That year, the broadcaster interviewed Dilma Rousseff at Palácio da Alvorada.

At the beginning of the interview with PT in 2014, the anchor and editor-in-chief of “Jornal Nacional”, William Bonner, said: “That is why we are here today in Brasília, at Palácio da Alvorada, because it is here that we do interviews with presidents who are candidates for reelection”.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) had announced in his profile on twitter that his father would participate in the JN Saturday on August 22, directly from Alvorada.

The order of the interviews was defined on August 1, in a lottery with the presence of party representatives. The deadline for confirmation of participation ended on Thursday (4.Aug). According to the broadcaster, the dates of the Sabbaths will be announced “coming soon”.

The duration of conversations with candidates will be 40 minutes. Anchors William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos will conduct the individual interviews.

Although he has not yet confirmed his presence in the debates between presidential candidates, Bolsonaro said that if Lula went, he would too. “I close now, if Lula goes, I’ll go with him”the chief executive told supporters in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, in June.