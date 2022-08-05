Bolsonaro sanctions law that sets a salary floor of R$ 4,700 for nurses

posted on 08/04/2022 19:09



(credit: Sergio Lima / AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned, this Thursday (4/8), the law that sets salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives in Brazil. The sanction will be published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

The text of the project, approved by the Chamber and the Senate, set the national minimum wage for nurses at R$ 4,750, a value that serves as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for nursing technicians (70%), nursing assistants (50%) and midwives (50%). In addition to the level of nurses, nursing technicians will receive a minimum of R$ 3,325 and assistants and midwives, of R$ 2,375.





The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that there was only one veto in the article that determined the updating of the floor based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

“Unfortunately, the president had to veto article 15-D because there are problems of constitutionality. The core of the project was preserved, nursing in Brazil is very happy. The only veto, the readjustment”, he said after a military ceremony at the Planalto Palace. .

Queiroga pointed out the importance of investing in the category. “The impact [financeiro] varies by federal level. In the Union, it is not high because most nurses in the federal public service already received higher values. In relation to states and municipalities, there is an impact […]. And the private sector is a sector that has grown a lot and that will recognize the value of nursing”, she added.

“Now, on the occasion of the pandemic, it is said ‘we discovered the role of nursing’. This is not true, it is enough for someone to suffer a health problem to know the importance of nursing”.

“Nursing is very cost effective, the more qualified the nursing is, the better the health outcomes. There is no doubt that it is an investment in the Health System of Brazil”, she concluded.

Estimates from the Ministry of Health point to a budget impact of about R$ 22.5 billion for the Union, states and municipalities, in addition to the private sector, if the new salary rules also come into force for nursing technicians and assistants, as well as for midwives.