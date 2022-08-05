Bolsonaro sanctions project that sets a salary floor for nurses, technicians, assistants and midwives | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, with a veto, the law that sets salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives across the country. According to the Secretary-General of the Presidency, the act will be published this Friday (5) in the “Official Journal of the Union” (DOU).

The text of the project, approved by the Chamber and the Senate, set the national minimum wage for nurses at R$ 4,750, a value that serves as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for nursing technicians (70%), nursing assistants (50%) and midwives (50%).

Nurses: BRL 4,750

Nursing technicians: BRL 3,325

Nursing assistants: BRL 2,375

Midwives: BRL 2,375

The text approved by Congress determined that the floors would be updated annually based on inflation calculated by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). However, this passage was vetoed by Bolsonaro.

The salary floor will come into effect immediately after publication, ensuring that the current salaries and salaries above the floor are maintained.

The change in the Constitution established that a federal law would define the national floors of the categories, which was fixed with the law sanctioned by Bolsonaro.