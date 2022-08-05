Bolsonaro sanctions salary floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses

Law was sanctioned with veto on readjustment of the floor with annual correction, according to Minister of Health

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned this Thursday (4.Aug.2022) the minimum wage for nursing. The proposal establishes a minimum remuneration of R$ 4,750 for nurses. The text was sanctioned with veto.

According to Minister Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Bolsonaro vetoed the article that determined the updating of the floor based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). Concern about the source of funding for the measure weighed on the veto decision, which will be sent back to the National Congress for analysis by deputies and senators.

“Unfortunately, the president had to veto Article 15-D because there are constitutional issues. The core of the project was preserved, nursing in Brazil is very happy. [Foi] the only veto, of the readjustment”said the minister.

Watch (2min17s):

Queiroga stated that the category of nurses is fundamental for the SUS (Unified Health System). He said the floor is a “investment” which will be covered in improving health indicators.

“The impact [financeiro] varies by federal level. In the Union, it is not high because most nurses in the federal public service already received higher values. In relation to states and municipalities, there is an impact […]. And the private sector is a sector that has grown a lot and will recognize the value of nursing”said.

The deadline for Bolsonaro to sanction the text was until this Thursday (4.Aug). The measure was signed at an event at the Planalto Palace. The ceremony was not on the president’s official agenda and the chief executive did not speak.

After Bolsonaro signed the proposal, nurses, technicians and assistants sang a chorus saying that: “nursing won”.

Watch (1min17s):

In addition to Queiroga, the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) participated in the ceremony.

The floor had already been established in the PEC enacted on July 14th. The amendment to the Constitution was approved with the aim of giving legal certainty to the bill.

The proposal was sent to the sanction analysis on July 15, before congressmen indicated the origin of the resources that will support the measure. The proposal was approved in May by the Chamber of Deputies, but it took a while to be sent for analysis of the sanction precisely because it did not define the source of funding.

The Fiscal Responsibility Law determines that projects that create mandatory expenses must be accompanied by an indication of the origin of the resources to fund the proposal.

Cost

The text approved in Congress says that nurses hired by the public and private sectors under the rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) must earn at least R$4,750. Nursing technicians must earn at least 70% of the value defined for the floor (R$ 3,325) and nursing assistants and midwives, 50% (R$ 2,375).

The group of deputies that analyzed the proposal estimates an annual expenditure of R$ 16.3 billion, counting the State and the private sector. The government calculated the figure at R$ 22 billion, also including public authorities and companies.

Read below how the cost estimate made by the deputies is composed:

federal public sector – BRL 24,866,638;

– BRL 24,866,638; state public sector – BRL 1,561,912,133;

– BRL 1,561,912,133; municipal public sector – BRL 4,114,483,041;

– BRL 4,114,483,041; Public sector (others) – BRL 86,616,758;

– BRL 86,616,758; State company – BRL 57,957,454;

– BRL 57,957,454; Private company – BRL 5,404,662,677;

– BRL 5,404,662,677; non-profit entities – BRL 4,993,306,438;

– BRL 4,993,306,438; Others – BRL 70,037,179.

The figures from the Ministry of Health, in turn, are as follows: