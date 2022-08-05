Bomb: Xbox Game Pass gets family plan in some countries

The rumors were right, and Microsoft just announced the Xbox Game Pass family plan, as well as other streaming services like Netflix. For now, it is only available to Insiders in some countries, but if all goes well, it will spread to the whole world.

Currently, only two countries have this benefit: Colombia and Ireland. For those who live there, you should go to the Microsoft Store and download the “Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview” app.

Well, until you arrive in Brazil, what we all want to know is what the rules are! How it works? Well, just follow it below:

The people you share your subscription with don’t have to be Insiders, but they must reside in the same country as you . Registration is limited and will remain open as long as the offer is available.

. Registration is limited and will remain open as long as the offer is available. Participating in Game Pass – Insider Preview will convert your remaining subscription time to new plan time, based on the monetary value of the old subscription. For example, a full month of Ultimate will convert to 18 days of subscription for this plan . That way, you won’t lose any remaining value on your existing subscription after conversion. Conversion is final and users must wait for their new subscription to expire before returning to a previous subscription.

. That way, you won’t lose any remaining value on your existing subscription after conversion. Conversion is final and users must wait for their new subscription to expire before returning to a previous subscription. Conversion is not available for invited group members. Before joining a group, a group member can cancel their existing subscription or wait for it to expire. If they don’t have a Microsoft account, invited friends and family will need to create a new Microsoft account and sign in to participate.

Members with Xbox All Access will not be able to participate in this preview.

Of course, all this can still change, but keep in mind that this new “Family Plan” is more expensive than Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and you can convert plans respecting the table. For now we know that a month of Game Pass Ultimante converts into 18 days of the Family Plan.

We don’t know the values ​​yet, but the amount of people is up to 4. The price also in Brazil and in the world is not revealed, but apparently the price of the family plan is $24.99 per month – a substantial savings compared to the amount required for a single Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

However, if there are more news, we will update this article or launch a new article with more information.

Source