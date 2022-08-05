Bowel cancer like Simony’s has a great chance of cure if treated early – News

The singer Simony made her epidermoid diagnosis public, a type of bowel (also called colorectal) cancer located in the region of the anus. In tumors of this type, the chances of cure are great if the diagnosis and treatment are carried out early.

The doctor Wagner Marcondes, specialist in surgery of the digestive system at Hospital Albert Einstein and Hospital Moriah, in São Paulo, explains that preventive exams are essential to determine the severity of this type of cancer.

“If the person has an injury and it is detected early, the treatment will really be curative and the person will be free of the disease. But the later we arrive at the diagnosis, the worse the prognosis, the greater the risk of not being a curative treatment, only a palliative treatment, and that the person has a limited life”, says the specialist.

The epidermoid is a type of cancer called squamous cell carcinoma and, according to Marcondes, its symptoms can be confused with those of other diseases, such as gastritis, colitis and even an intestinal infection.

In Simony’s case, what led her to the diagnosis was the appearance of a bump in her groin.

“It can give you these ganglia in your groin, which look like a lump or something strange. [Mas os sintomas também] they can be weight loss, bleeding in the stool, change in evacuation patterns – the person had one type of bowel rhythm and starts to present another one – and abdominal pain. It is a very specific disease, but it is in a key that encompasses many other types of colorectal cancer”, explains the doctor.





Estimates from the Inca (National Cancer Institute) show that colon and rectal cancer is the second in incidence in the Brazilian population and affects women and men in the same proportion.

In this sense, the specialist emphasizes the importance of including colonoscopy among routine exams from the age of 45. “If there is someone in the family who has had this cancer, the exam can be done from 40”, he says.





Bowel cancer treatment

Treatment for epidermoid can be done in combination with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. According to information released this Thursday (4), initially Simony must undergo five chemotherapy sessions and will “rest for 18 days”.

“In the specific case of Simony, based on the information I followed in the press, treatment is usually given to reduce the size of the tumor and preserve the intestine. Then, if that is the case, the patient can undergo surgery to preserve the anus, so that the person does not have the colostomy, that little bag, permanently”, explains Marcondes.



