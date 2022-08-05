Boy who called PM because he was hungry may have renovated house

posted on 04/08/2022 16:15 / updated 04/08/2022 16:18



(credit: Jair Amaral/EM/DAPress)

The request for help from the 11-year-old boy Miguel, who called the police, telling them that he and his family were starving, mobilized the community. On the morning of this Thursday (4/08), a group from the Eighth Presbyterian Church of Belo Horizonte visited the family’s home, in the São Cosme neighborhood, in Santa Luzia, in the metropolitan region, and evaluated the possibility of renovating the property.

Before that, however, they will get a new door, which will be installed today. “This front door doesn’t close, it’s all broken. At night, I have to push the furniture behind it to hold it, because the whole lot is open. I’m very scared for the children”, says Célia Arquimino Barros, 46, Michael’s mother.

She lives with her six children in a three-room shack. The walls are still cement, without any finishing. “We came here to see if we can help the family. They are already receiving several donations of food. We only remember the food, but forget that there are also other needs”, said Pastor Fernando Guedes.





“We are going to gather our community to improve the conditions of this family. Immediately, we are going to change this door, but we want to strengthen the house, perhaps change the refrigerator”, informs the pastor.

Since the repercussion of the story, the family has been receiving food donations. “That night everyone slept better, with a full belly. We were eating only cornmeal and flour”, said Célia. In addition to her children, she takes care of three grandchildren, aged 1, 3 and 4, who live in the shed next door.

Last Tuesday night (02/08), the boy Miguel Barros called the police to say that the family was starving. “I’m hungry. Nothing to eat, early on,” he said. Police officers from the 35th PM Battalion arrived at the house suspecting abuse, but found the residence clean and tidy and the children were fine.