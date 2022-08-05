Brad Pitt on Depression and Alcoholism: ‘I Lost My Privileges’

Brad Pitt, actor, in an interview with the magazine GQ Brasil, confessed that he has been fighting depression and alcoholism since forever. The movie star demystified a whole glamorized life that surrounds international celebrities.

“There was a really nice group of men there that were very private and selective, so it was safe. Because I’ve seen other people that had been recorded while they were opening up, and that’s just atrocious to me.”he began.

“I lost my privileges”

“I don’t have this ability to only smoke one or two a day. It’s not in my DNA. I go in with everything. And I drop everything. I lost my privileges”lamented the actor who stopped smoking at the height of the covid-19 pandemic and remains a fan of nicotine bullets.

Brad Pitt he still philosophized about everything he has faced in recent years and how he has been dealing with addictions today.

“I think joy has been a new discovery later in life. I was always moving with the currents, floating in one direction, then another. I think I spent years with mild depression, and it wasn’t until I came to terms with it, trying to accept all the parts of myself — the beautiful and the ugly — that I was able to understand the moments of joy… your authentic self’. This tormented me; what does ‘authentic’ mean? For me it was recognizing those deep scars we carry.”vented.

