Bradesco (BBDC4) has recurring income of R$7.04 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022, up 11%

Bradesco (BBDC4) recorded recurring income of R$ 7.04 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), up 11% compared to the same period in 2021, the second largest private bank in the country said on Thursday (4). ).

The number was slightly higher than expected. The Refinitiv projection was for a profit of R$ 6.78 billion, compared to a result of R$ 6.8 billion in 1Q22.

According to the bank, the result reflected the performance of the financial margin with customers, revenue from services rendered, insurance operations, in addition to the control of operating expenses. ROAE (Return on Average Equity) was 18.1%, up 0.5 percentage point in twelve months.

Income from services rendered totaled R$ 9 billion in the quarter, up 6.7% in twelve months and 4.2% in the quarterly comparison.

The expanded credit portfolio reached R$ 855 billion (+18% versus 2Q21), with emphasis on operations with individuals, mainly credit card products and personal/payroll loans, informed the financial institution.

“In line with this evolution and in an already expected movement – ​​given the mix of the portfolio, which has more profitable operations, and the high interest/inflation – expenses with PDD [provisão para devedores duvidosos] and delinquency rates also grew”, pointed out the bank.

In 2Q22, the PDD stock totaled R$48.8 billion, representing 7.7% of the loan portfolio, equivalent to a coverage ratio for loans overdue for more than 90 days of more than 218%. The PDD expanded between April and June was R$ 5.313 billion, up 52.4% on an annual basis.

The renegotiated portfolio grew by 3.6% in the quarter, totaling R$31.4 billion. Delinquency above 90 days of the renegotiated portfolio dropped 0.5 pp compared to the last quarter “and remains at levels below the pre-pandemic period, as a result of the improvement of digital journeys and the implementation of new algorithms that allow anticipating needs and provide the best solutions to our customers”, pointed out the bank.

Delinquency over 90 days increased by 0.3 percentage point in the quarterly comparison, going from 3.2% to 3.5%, while it rose 1 point compared to June 2021.

In the quarter, the financial margin with customers reached R$ 16.9 billion, up 25.8% in twelve months and 7.1% in the quarterly comparison. Insurance operations had a result of R$ 3.7 billion (+136% versus 2Q21) and a quarterly ROAE (Return on Average Equity) of 20.9%, favored by the growth in sales (+19% versus 2Q21) and the financial result, highlighted the bank.

Operating expenses remained stable in the quarter and grew 4.9% in 12 months, below the accumulated inflation for the period – IPCA 11.9% and IGP-M 10.7%.

