Bradesco: recurring profit of R$7.04 billion in 2Q22, up 11%

Bradesco (BBDC4, BBDC3) released the results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) on Thursday night, 4th.

The financial institution had recurring income of R$7.04 billion in the period, an 11.4% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

The expanded loan portfolio reached R$855 billion (+18% vs. 2Q21), with emphasis on operations with individuals, mainly credit card and personal/payroll-deductible credit products.

Operating expenses remained stable in the quarter and grew 4.9% in 12 months, below the accumulated inflation for the period – IPCA 11.9% and IGP-M 10.7%.

The financial margin with customers reached R$ 16.9 billion, showing growth in all periods – with an improvement in the spread since 3Q21.

Insurance operations also continue to grow, with a solid result of R$ 3.7 billion (+136% vs. 2Q21) and a quarterly ROAE of 20.9%, favored by the growth in sales (+19% vs. 2Q21) and by the financial result.

See more details in the table below:

