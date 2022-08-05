Bran shoots more than 5% in Chicago and allied to climate in the US gives more than 50…

The soybean market returned to rise after strong and consecutive lows and ended the trading session this Thursday (4) with highs of 46.75 to 57.50 points in the main maturities. Thus, November ended the day with US$ 14.17 and January with US$ 14.25 per bushel. The gains were supported by the new surge in bran also traded on the CBOT and forecasts of more heat and less rain for parts of the Corn Belt according to the US climate model – the GFS -, according to analysts and market consultants.

More than that, the market – which rose more than 3%, therefore – followed good highs also being recorded for corn and wheat in Chicago, which went from 1.5% and 2%, respectively, this Thursday. Thus, with this advance, oilseed futures recover a good part of the lows of the first days of the week, since only on Monday (1), they passed 4%.

“I think the bad news, speaking of fundamentals, is coming to an end”, says the director of AgResource, Raphael Mandarino, in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas at the closing of the market. However, Mandarino reinforces that the influences of the macroscenario are not over yet, however, the moment is still one of instability and uncertainty.

He also states that there is a need to monitor China’s behavior and how the Asian nation will make the purchases it still needs to make to guarantee its supply for the coming months, also with an eye on the margins of crushing Chinese processing industries.

SOYBEAN MEAL

Soybean meal futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange rose more than 5%, with the December contract – which is the most traded right now for the derivative – registering a gain of 5.68% to close the day quoted at US$ 420.70 a month. short ton. The other positions also rose more than 5%, with an eye on very strong fundamentals.

“The producers in Argentina continue to hold the grain. The new superminister of the Economy did not announce changes in the retentions, which had been expected by the producers”, explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

In addition to Argentina, attention is also paid to logistical inefficiencies in the US. Also according to Vanin, there is a lack of wagons in the country, the supply is compromised and the moment is also a stimulus for the advance of prices of the derivative, especially in Chicago.

CLIMATE IN THE USA

In addition to the new surge in bran, the North American climate model – GFS – once again showed less rain for the Corn Belt, especially in the northern and western portions of the belt, in addition to more heat, which has also given room for the highs of soybeans.

“The market is pricing in yield reductions in the USDA’s August supply and demand report next week. If the weather remains hot and dry for the second half of August, the USDA will also have to cut yields in September,” he said. also says Agrinvest.

The maps below, from NOAA – the official US weather service -, show forecast rains for the next five and seven days, and in both the concentration is higher, in fact, further east of the US, in states like Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Rains forecast for August 4th to 9th – Map: NOAA

Rain forecast for August 4th to 11th – Map: NOAA

“The volatility we see today is being attributed to drought ‘trends’ for the US producing regions, as this month is decisive for commodity productivity as plants are reaching maturity”, says the director general of Grupo Labhoro , Ginaldo Souza.

And he reiterates the need to monitor the divergence between climate models.

“The GFS and European models continue to conflict in their predictions. The GFS predicts dry weather for all of the western plains, Minnesota, much of Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, central and northern Illinois, northern Missouri, much of Arkansas and Louisiana.

However, the European model conflicts with light rains for southeastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and the entire state of Wisconsin,” says Sousa.

PRICES IN BRAZIL

Soybean prices in the Brazilian market are still at remunerative levels, however, they are a little lower due to the losses in Chicago at the beginning of the week and the retreat of the dollar against the real. In the over-the-counter market, according to Vlamir Brandalizze, in Rio Grande do Sul, losses are around 1.00 compared to yesterday, and much lower compared to last week.

However, “tomorrow you can pay up to R$ 2.00 more, recovering part of what you lost”, explained the market consultant from Brandalizze Consulting.

As for the lot market, in the ports, the references are better and once again surpassed R$ 190.00 per bag in the shortest positions and approaching R$ 200.00 in the longer positions.