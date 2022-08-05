BRAZIL AID OF R$600, GAS TICKET OF R$110: CAIXA releases Official CONSULTATION to beneficiaries

Caixa Econômica Federal has already released benefit consultations Brazil aid and Gas Vouchers for the month of August. Those interested in knowing how much they will receive can resort to the Brazil Assistance application or Box Has.

Initially, the Federal Government’s forecast was to transfer the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 from the 18th of this month. However, the calendar was brought forward to the 9th, so the beneficiaries of the social program are already starting to receive payments on the next Tuesday.

As with the distribution of monthly fees, the advance payment will also be staggered, according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). Deposits will start with those with NIS end 1, followed by beneficiaries who have end NIS 2, and so on.

New beneficiaries

In addition to expanding the benefit, this month the social program will also include about 2 million families in poverty and extreme poverty. In this way, the number of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will rise to around 20 million.

It should be noted that both measures – raising the minimum value of the program and the number of beneficiaries – were made possible through the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades, which will be valid until December this year.

Finally, Caixa also informed that as of this month, new beneficiary families will receive at their registered addresses in the CadUnique the new Auxílio Brasil card. With the new tool it will be possible to withdraw, pay for purchases in establishments, check balance, among other operations.

gas voucher

With respect to gas voucher, the Bondades PEC also changed the value of transfers. The beneficiary families will receive every two months, considering the period between August and December, 100% of the national average price of the 13kg cylinder.

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) is responsible for measuring the national average price of the product each month. Therefore, in August, for example, the transfer will be R$ 110.00. Until then, the benefit considered only 50% of the price of cooking gas.

box has

through the app box has, beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás can use their benefits. The platform is available for download on devices with Android or iOS operating systems.