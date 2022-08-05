Brazil has a moving average of 207 deaths from Covid each day; trend remains stable | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (4) 258 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 679,594 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 207 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -14% indicating stability trend for the 18th day in a row.

Goiás did not release Covid data until 8 pm this Thursday. Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima and Tocantins did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 34,240 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,961,568 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 29,885. The variation was -33% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (3 states): RO, MG, RJ

RO, MG, RJ In stability (12 states): PA, MA, AM, RN, SC, RS, AC, AP, BA, PI, MS, PR

PA, MA, AM, RN, SC, RS, AC, AP, BA, PI, MS, PR Falling (10 states and the DF): RR, SE, TO, DF, AL, ES, MT, PB, CE, SP, PE

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).