Breast Selection | the antagonist

× Photo: Marcello Casal jr/Agência Brasil

The Chamber of Deputies is committed to hexa – or traveling to the World Cup, which takes place from November 18 in Qatar. The House Sports Committee approved, in session this Wednesday (3), the creation of a working group focused on “follow up the preparation of the Brazilian men’s soccer team for the World Cup.”

In a symbolic vote, parliamentarians approved a request by deputy José Rocha (União-BA), which points to a supposedly delicate situation.: “Since winning the fifth championship in 2002, Brazil has not reached a World Cup semi-final. Exception made only in the 2014 edition, in which we were the host country and were vexatiously eliminated by Germany”, argues the deputy.

The conclusion is that “the image of the national team is down and, because of that, Brazilian football has increasingly withdrawn from the public”. Therefore, it is important, in the parliamentarian’s view, “to recover this sport that, in addition to its indisputable social function, is considered a national passion.”

the antagonist sought out deputy José Rocha to understand whether the parliamentary group will accompany the selection, in Qatar, at the expense of the Chamber. But there was no return.