Breathe!, the most watched miniseries on Netflix, is it good?

“Breathe!” is the miniseries that leads among the most watched productions in Brazil on Netflix in recent days. With only six episodes, which are no more than 40 minutes, it’s the kind of fast-paced marathon content most people love. But in this case, many people who took on the marathon did not end up happy.

The proposal is to talk about a workaholic lawyer from New York, who suffers a plane crash and needs to survive in the jungle. With this proposal, “Breathe!” attracted many people who were waiting for action to understand how the victim would manage in that situation. “In this suspenseful series, a woman struggles to stay alive after her plane crashes in a remote location,” reads the synopsis.

But what the miniseries actually delivers is a rather exaggerated succession of flashbacks that feel more like a therapy session than a survival story. There’s the flaw in the script for those who hated wasting the weekend watching something that wasn’t what they expected.

Failure for some, however, is success for others. There were those who loved the series precisely because it surprised with a script that delivers something very different from what the synopsis promises and moves with universal dramas.

The protagonist Liv Rivera (Melissa Barrera) faces relationship problems with her mother, father and a boyfriend that she insists on not taking on. Her stubbornness also leads her to not always favorable situations. And it’s these monsters that she has to deal with with every hallucination she has on her quest for survival.

“It’s more of an emotional journey to seek answers to a lot of her childhood traumas. So the fact that she’s stuck in the middle of the woods alone and how she survives is a beautiful metaphor for what’s going on inside of her,” Melissa Barrera explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

What to expect from “Breathe!”? More drama, less action. Much compared to “Lost”, the miniseries also leaves its story open to the interpretation of those who watch. There are those who like to guess what really happened to the survivor, there are those who hate not having such concrete answers.

Between pain, delirium and reflection, “Breathe!” leaves hooks at the end of each episode and manages to keep its audience faithful until the end and, thus, lead the ranking of most watched on the streaming platform. Even if it leaves the public so divided.

Here are some reactions to the miniseries:

I went to watch ?BREATHE? from Netflix expecting a thriller and got 6ep from a therapy session! ? Ana Salles² (@_anacarolsalles) July 30, 2022

Watch “Breathe” on Netflix, it’s very good and it’s messing with me a lot! ? Myrele | ILGAZ DIDN’T DIE (@myreleoumyrela) July 29, 2022

#Breathe! A miniseries of @NetflixBrasil it’s just perfect. A beautiful thing to see how the character struggles to survive while dealing with personal issues. A winning truth. ??

Congratulations @Netflix ? Maick Ossuna (@MaickOssuna) July 30, 2022

watching breathe on netflix and playing almost all the flashbacks, I wanted a pique lost series that focused on flashback and flashforward that reflect on the narrative of the present, here it seems a different series these flashbacks and the traumas of the past are bigger than being lost in the woods ? ferzita (@fersecretanott7) July 31, 2022

keep breathing on netflix made me skip almost every flashback scene, but it’s a show about mental health, a therapy, not about survival, and I just wanted to see her trying to get out of the woods ? julia (@_juuuromano) August 1, 2022