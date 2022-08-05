Brittney Griner Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison in Russia | basketball

The Russian court found Brittney Griner guilty of drug trafficking with criminal intent. After a lengthy trial, the court ruled on the WNBA player’s status this Thursday. In the final verdict, the athlete was sentenced to nine years in prison, in addition to a fine of 1 million rubles, about R$85,650.

+ NBA and WNBA criticize Griner’s conviction: “Unjustifiable”

The Russian prosecution had asked for a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Griner. After reading the final verdict, an almost maximum sentence was defined for the player. According to the judge, she will have to serve her sentence in a penal colony in Russia. Griner’s defense said she will protest the verdict.

– We are very disappointed with the verdict. As lawyers, we believe that the court should be fair to everyone, regardless of nationality. The court completely ignored all of the defense’s evidence and, most importantly, the guilty plea.

During the trial, Griner stated that he had no intention of trafficking drugs to Russia. She has defended UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014 during WNBA breaks. According to her, medical marijuana would be to treat her chronic injuries.

– I made an honest mistake. And I hope, by your laws, you don’t end my life here,” Griner said.

Biden says verdict is ‘unacceptable’

US President Joe Biden released a statement shortly after the sentencing. According to the ruler, Griner’s verdict is “unacceptable”.

– Today, US citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is yet another reminder of what the world already knows: Russia is holding Brittney the wrong way. It is unacceptable, and I say to Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possibility to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan (US citizen arrested in 2018 on spying charges) home safely as soon as possible,” she said.

On March 5, 2022, the Russian Federal Customs Department announced that in February it had detained a US athlete at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow. She would be carrying a cannabis derivative in liquid form, authorized in almost all US territory, but banned in Russia. The athlete in question was Brittney Griner, star of the WNBA.

Griner has been in detention ever since and a criminal case has been opened for drug transport and international trafficking. According to the statement from the customs service, a criminal case was opened on the grounds of “large-scale transport of drugs”. The penalty for such cases can reach ten years in prison.

Why was Griner in Russia?

Phoenix Mercury athlete Brittney – as well as other US athletes – often play in the Russian League in the months when the WNBA is on recess. Griner has defended local teams since 2015 and usually earns more than a million dollars a season, values ​​above what she receives in the American competition itself. Her last official game for Ekaterinburg was on January 29th.

In early July, BG pleaded guilty but denied that it was intentional. The statement came after the pivot wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him to step up US efforts to get her back home.