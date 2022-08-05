CAIXA will have to warn workers about the BRL 23.7 billion in PIS/Pasep

Caixa Econômica Federal was notified by the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) so that it can start notifying professionals who are entitled to calls as soon as possible. PIS/Pasep Quotas. The group is formed by people who worked with a formal contract in a private or public initiative between 1971 and 1988. The transfer value reaches R$ 23.7 billion, recently transferred to the FGTS.

Read more: Project provides for releasing FGTS for workers who resign

The letter, sent to the president of the institution, Daniella Marques, bears the signature of the Federal Public Defender and National Defender of Human Rights, André Porciúncula. The request was initiated after sending a message to the DPU portal, in the Contact Us section.

Check out the full message below:

“As you know, MPV 946/20 transferred the money from the COTA DO PIS/PASEP to the FGTS. As a result, the benefited people CANNOT WITHDRAW THE AMOUNT THAT TODAY IS R$23.7 BILLION. To this end, we ask that this highly respected institution FILE A PUBLIC CIVIL ACTION TO OBLIGATE CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL TO PERSONALLY NOTIFY ALL BENEFICIARIES AND HEIRS WHO HAVE THE RIGHT TO WITHDRAW THIS AMOUNT, taking into account that they have the NAME AND CPF, all. WE BELIEVE THAT THEY WILL FULFILL THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY.

Sincerely, I, Brazilian Citizen.”

PIS/Pasep Quotas

Payment of PIS/Pasep quotas is intended for citizens who worked with a formal contract in the period from 1971 to 1988. The funds awaiting withdrawal originate from contributions made by employers at the time, but which were not withdrawn by workers from right.

Since the implementation of Law 13,932/201, the full withdrawal of the balance of quotas has been released by the holders of old PIS/Pasep accounts, with available balance. However, the publication of MP 946/2020 resulted in the extinction of the PIS/Pasep Fund and the quota resources were sent to the FGTS.

Now, the deadline for withdrawing the money goes until June 1, 2025. After that date, the money will be considered abandoned and will become part of the Union.

How to check PIS/Pasep quotas in 2022

To find out if they have resources available for withdrawal, workers just need to access the benefit page or any of the following service channels:

FGTS application;

Caixa’s Internet Banking;

FGTS extract;

Caixa agencies.

Caixa has up to 30 days to present a work plan and the measures to be adopted with the DPU, which called the state-owned company’s actions regarding the disclosure of available resources to workers as “limited”.