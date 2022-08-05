Caixa will return to the FGTS R$ 9.2 billion not used in the extraordinary withdrawal – News

Caixa Econômica Federal will return R$ 9.2 billion to the FGTS accounts (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) in resources from the extraordinary withdrawal of the fund that were automatically credited to the Caixa Tem digital accounts but were not used by the holders. The return will begin on Saturday (6).

According to the bank, the amounts will return to the accounts with the due correction. Law 14.075/2020, which regulates digital social savings, determines that the values ​​​​return to the FGTS accounts corrected if they are not moved by the holders within 90 days after the withdrawal period.

Caixa says that this year, in the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, about R$ 30.1 billion in resources were released to approximately 43.7 million workers with the right to withdraw. Workers who moved withdrawal amounts, as well as those who requested the withdrawal through the FGTS application, will not have the funds returned to the account in the fund.

Even in cases where the amounts are returned, it will be possible to request the withdrawal until December 15, through the FGTS app. The credit will be made to the Caixa Tem digital account within 15 days.

This year, withdrawals of up to R$ 1,000 per worker were released, with a single withdrawal.

In case of doubt, workers should access the FGTS app, in the “Extraordinary Cash Out” menu, or the other official Caixa channels, such as telephone 4004-0104, for capitals and metropolitan regions, and 0800 104 0104, for other regions. .