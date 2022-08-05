Camex reduces rates on glyphosate and other inputs

Five products used as industrial inputs will enter Brazil paying less Import Tax for one year. The measure was approved on Wednesday (3) at an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Management Committee (Gecex) of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (Camex). The measure covers glyphosate and four types of plastic resin used in production.

The items that had their rates reduced are the following: glyphosate and its monoisopropylamine salt; copolymers of ethylene and alpha-olefin, of density less than 0.94; unmixed polyvinyl chloride; propylene copolymer; and PET resin with a viscosity index of 78 ml/g or more.

New taxes on glyphosate and other products

The products were included in the List of Exceptions to the Mercosur Common External Tariff (LETEC). The rates, which ranged from 9.6% to 11.2%, will drop to 3.3% to 4.4% as of Friday (5). The new tariffs are as follows (in percentages):

Glyphosate and monoisopropylamine salt

From 9.6 to 3.8.

Ethylene and alpha-olefin copolymers, with a density of less than 0.94

From 11.2 to 3.3.

PVC-S resin (vinyl chloride), not mixed with other substances, obtained by suspension process

From 11.2 to 4.4.

PP resin (propylene copolymer)

From 11.2 to 4.4.

PET resin: (polyethylene terephthalate): with a viscosity index of 78 ml/g or more

From 11.2 to 4.2.

Facing cost issues

In note, the Ministry of Economy informed that the measure aims to address supply problems in certain production chains, with different degrees of severity, and significant cost increases in inputs from other chains. According to the ministry, the tariff reduction also aims to improve efficiency in the distribution of resources in the economy, bringing potential gains in competitiveness for different industrial segments.

Letec is an instrument provided for in Mercosur, which allows member countries of the bloc to apply import tariffs different from those provided for in the Common External Tariff (TEC). The alterations are temporary and exceptional, always considering the conjunctural factors for their use. Brazil may apply different TEC rates for up to 100 commodity codes.