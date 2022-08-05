Capital will have 7 health units to test suspected monkey pox

With 5 confirmed cases of the disease, Campo Grande will have sentinel posts to facilitate testing

UBSF room in Campo Grande. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami/Arquivo)

Anyone who has symptoms of suspected monkeypox can look for any of the 82 public health units in Campo Grande, but the city government will choose seven of them to carry out tests and thus speed up the identification and treatment of cases of the disease.

Campo Grande has 14 reported and five confirmed cases of the disease. Seven people are under suspicion and two have already been discarded, according to Sesau (Municipal Health Department).

The seven units will be called sentinels, being references for the collection of the exam, as with other diseases, such as dengue, for example.

However, initial care can be provided at any of the 72 UBSF (Basic and Family Health Units or in the 10 urgency and emergency units, the UPAs (Emergency Care Units) and CRSs (Regional Health Centers).

The name of the sentinel units will be released when the action plan carried out by the Health authorities is finalized. The plan is in its final stages, according to Sesau’s advisory.

Symptoms – The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital areas.

For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as any material that has been used by the infected. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced on Monday (1st) that Brazil will receive the antiviral drug Tecovirimat, through PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), to combat monkeypox.