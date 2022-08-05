Captain Wagner leads in all scenarios for the Government of Ceará – News

Federal deputy Captain Wagner (UB) leads the Real Time Big Data survey for the Government of Ceará. The parliamentarian wins in all simulated scenarios.

The survey by the Real Time Big Data Institute heard 1,500 Ceará voters between Tuesday (2) and Wednesday (3). The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The confidence level is 95%. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number CE-06152/2022 and commissioned by the Record TV.

According to the simulation of the first scenario, Wagner would dispute the second round with Roberto Cláudio (PDT) or with Elmano de Freitas (PT), who appear technically tied for second place. Look:





In a second scenario, with only the top three in the dispute, Elmano de Freitas (PT) rises 1 percentage point. The other pre-candidates maintain the same index. Check out:





































In the spontaneous poll, in which the name of the candidates is not informed, Captain Wagner also leads. In it, Roberto Cláudio and Elmano de Freitas are also technically tied. Check out:



















Rejection













Despite leading the poll, Captain Wagner is also the candidate with the most rejection: 45%. Check the ranking:



















Senate













In the Senate race, former state governor Camilo Santana (PT) leads with ease. Look:



