Carlos Hilton takes over Ceará’s Health Department, announces Izolda | Ceará

Governor Izolda Cela (PDT) announced, this Thursday (4), that the dentist and professor Carlos Hilton assumes the State Health Department (Sesa). He replaces Marcos Gadelha, who resigned from the portfolio last Monday (1st).

“I thank Dr. Marcos for all his work and dedication, and I wish Carlos Hilton much success in this noble mission”, wrote the manager on social media.

Previously, Hilton was the secretary’s administrative-financial executive secretary. Now, he assumes the post left by Gadelha, who spent about a year as the holder of the portfolio and left the position for “Personal reasons“.

Carlos Hilton Albuquerque Soares has a master’s degree in Public Management and Modernization from the Vale do Acaraú State University (UVA) and a degree in Dentistry from the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA).

He is currently an assistant professor at UVA and assigned as executive secretary of the Public Health Consortium of the Microregion of Sobral.

Carlos Hilton worked, between 1997 and 2012, in public health management in the municipality of Sobral, where he was also deputy mayor elected between 2013 and 2016. The new secretary also has experience in the area of ​​Administration with an emphasis on Public Management.