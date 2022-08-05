Cashier will return unmoved amounts from the extraordinary withdrawal

Caixa Econômica Federal begins next Saturday (6th) the return to workers of unmoved amounts of the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). The amounts, previously credited to a digital account of the Caixa Tem app, will return to the worker’s FGTS accounts.

Around BRL 9.2 billion will be returned to the FGTS accounts, duly corrected, of Brazilian workers who did not make their extraordinary withdrawal. In case of movement, of any size, these people will not receive the remaining balance in their FGTS accounts – however, it will remain available in Caixa Tem.

From now on, Caixa will follow the following routine: the amounts of the economic withdrawal, after being credited to Caixa Tem, will be available for movement for 90 days. If these amounts are not withdrawn by the worker, they will automatically return to the respective FGTS accounts, after being corrected in accordance with the fund’s revisions.

Even so, workers who have their withdrawal amounts returned can request the credit again until December 15th – after the request, the amount will be in Caixa Tem within 15 days. According to an official note from Caixa, the extraordinary withdrawal is extremely common, being released to millions of workers.

“In the entire payment schedule, approximately R$ 30.1 billion was released to approximately 43.7 million workers with the right to withdraw”, they say.

What is extraordinary loot?

The amount, which can be used in electronic transactions, cash withdrawals or transfers at no cost, was only released for withdrawal once this year, reaching the limit of R$1 thousand per worker. This withdrawal from the FGTS account is a right of all workers and should automatically fall into your Caixa Tem account.

The worker is only unable to withdraw blocked amounts from his FGTS, which may have been prevented, mainly, by “judicial determination, request for the return of the largest amount collected by the employer, inconsistent data and contracting a credit operation in advance of the SaqueAniversário do FGTS “, says the Box.

In the event of an extraordinary withdrawal, however, the funds are made in the order of accounts with the lowest to the highest balances, starting with those from extinct contracts.