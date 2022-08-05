Ceciliano vs Molon: the three possible outcomes for this Friday, according to the PT command

The deadlock between PT and PSB must be resolved by this Friday 5th. in the dispute for the Rio de Janeiro government.

PT members accuse the PSB of failing to comply with an agreement by which Freixo would be the candidate for the government and André Ceciliano (PT) would be the name of the alliance for the Senate. The pessebists decided to throw Alessandro Molon into the Casa Alta.

Faced with this imbroglio, there are three possible scenarios in the evaluation of the PT command:

The PT can accept Molon’s candidacy, maintain support for Freixo and launch Ceciliano;

The PT may withdraw its endorsement from Freixo and introduce Ceciliano in another alliance;

The PT can maintain a formal alliance with Freixo, but insist on Ceciliano and authorize the militancy to join other candidates for the government.

“The PT is very outraged, the whole party. Very indignant about maintaining a candidacy when there is an agreement. That doesn’t happen in politics.” Capital Letter Federal deputy Maria do Rosário (RS), member of the National Executive. “I don’t know if it’s PSB or Molon, but there are times when we have to put the main thing ahead of the less important. The most important thing is the national alliance.”

According to the parliamentarian, there is “no chance” of the PT withdrawing Ceciliano’s name from the dispute. What the legend’s command will decide this Friday is the ticket on which the president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio will be made official. “I defended that we stay with Freixo, but the debate is set.”

Capital Letter found that the tendency is for the majority to defend the alliance with Freixo, although this does not mean total commitment to the pessebist’s campaign.

A wing of the PT led by national vice president Washington Quaquá defends authorizing the party’s militancy in Rio to approach other candidates for the government.

Quaquá this Thursday withdrew an appeal presented to the National Executive in which he defended the formal break with the PSB. Now, he says that the best scenario is to join other candidates as well, even though the PT members officially endorse Freixo. The objective, according to him, would be to “enlarge Lula’s platform” in the state.

The vice president had already claimed, in an interview with Capital Letter, an approximation with the name of the PDT to the government, Rodrigo Neves. In this drawing, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), “would be the coordinator of Lula’s campaign”. Still, Quaquá argues that the former president could participate in other platforms.