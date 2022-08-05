Celebrities mourn the death of Jô Soares – Quem

+



Jô Soares and Adriane Galisteu: presenter will direct a new play (Photo: Personal archive)

Celebrities used social networks to say goodbye to Jô Soares, who died in the early hours of this Friday (5) at the age of 84.

The singer Zélia Duncanwho is now in a relationship with Flavia Pedras, Jô’s ex-wife, lamented: “Brazil today lost a unique artist, a comedian who loved his craft above all, an outstanding actor. A brilliant interviewer. A citizen who loved his country and his friends. Jô Soares, thank you for so much!”

See other honors:

Adriane Galisteupresenter

“My God, the world without

you…. My beloved friend, director, counselor, neighbor, what a sadness… you have always been surrounded by love and will always be so! I will continue to applaud you and through your works learning from you! Thank you for so many laughs, so many conversations for all the teachings

Ana Maria Bragapresenter

“I had the honor to meet and live with this journalist and comedian who is so talented and dear to all of us. Today the day dawned more dull. Rest in peace my friend!”

Celebrities mourn the death of Jô Soares (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Lexasinger

“Genius, good people, professional… Jô Soares is THE MAN and always will be! Here are eternal memories and all his magnificent works.”

Thaemesinger

“The dream of one day being face to face with this myth, unfortunately, is over… What a lump in your chest, in your throat! You’re the type that we Brazilians would never be prepared to lose, Jô! But if God wanted it that way, who are we? us?! Rest in peace! My sincerest condolences to all family, friends and fans!

Barbara Pazactress

“Thank you for everything Jô! Your teachings and your laughter remain! A very intelligent, funny human man! He will be greatly missed! APPLAUSE AND MANY LAUGHTER IN HEAVEN! What a story!!!”

Paulinho Serracomedian

“Dawn with the worst news possible is very sad, I was restless, sleepless and right now I can’t go back to sleep. This man changed the lives of many people. A master, a godfather and a good soul. Rest in peace my friend. I’m devastated.”

Celebrities mourn the death of Jô Soares (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Celebrities mourn the death of Jô Soares (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)