Central Splash analyzes Rensga Hits

In addition to the curious name, the series “Rensga Hits!” is also already a success. The production, which arrived this week at Globoplay, is starring Alice Wegmann and a strong cast of women to address the female presence in the sertanejo.

The “Central Splash” analyzed the history of the series, the criticism made to the country music industry and the comparison with the singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash in November last year.

Presenter and columnist Chico Barney evaluated that the story ties with great quality behind the scenes of the sertanejo universe.

For him, one of the strengths was the casting of actresses Deborah Secco, Fabiana Karla and Rafa Kalimann.

It’s interesting because it talks a lot about the backstage of country music, which is our most popular genre and builds a pleasant story with figures. It’s a series of actresses, above all, around Alice.

Aline Ramos drew attention to Alice Wegmann and her character Raissa Medeiros.

The great highlight is Alice’s performance, because she is a protagonist that is impossible not to like. Raissa is a very well written character too. It’s cool that she’s a romantic singer, but not being delicate on a day-to-day basis.

According to the columnist, the series only sins in comparing Raissa with Marília Mendonça.

The only thing that bothered me is that Alice sings very well, but they forced her to compare her to Marília. The character’s voice is not like Marília’s. They could have cut that out of the story.

The plot explores in a very assertive way the inequalities of gender and race in the sertanejo, as pointed out by columnist Lucas Pasin.

The series changes some things that are lacking in the sertanejo, for example, the big offices are run by men. There are no women in the lead like in the series. One of the most successful duos being formed by black people is also something we don’t see in Brazil.

