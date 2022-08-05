CEO of crypto exchange FTX and Jorge Paulo Lemann invest in BBC and NYT rival

Some billionaires like the CEO of FTX and the Brazilian Jorge Paulo Lemann helped to finance the new press vehicle called Semafor, a communication company with a global reach that promises to fight with the BBC and The New York Times.

The new media outlet said in its launch that the global press is creating confusion for modern readers, and a platform must be built from scratch to get through the current moment.

The promise is that Semafor will be a transparent platform with its readers, accelerate insights, elevate talent and explore global perspectives.

It is important to remember that the founder of FTX recently said that several cryptocurrency exchanges are insolvent and he has been receiving requests to redeem several of these operations.

The Semafor team is being created and its launch should take place in a few months. To subsidize the new global media outlet, billionaires like Sam Bankman-Fried (CEO of FTX) and Brazilian Jorge Paulo Lemann shelled out money.

Among the founders of Semafor is Justin B. Smith, former CEO of Bloomberg Media, one of the largest in the world. Another co-founder is Ben Smith, a former columnist for The New York Times.

The team will have experienced members, who have held positions at The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, BuzzFedd, The Hill and several others, and arrive to fight for positions in a digital media market.

With the contribution of the CEO of FTX, it is possible that cryptocurrencies will be one of the topics covered by the new vehicle, which should debut in the coming months.

Information released by the Brazil Journal indicates that the operation raised US$25 million from various investors. It is unclear how much the cryptocurrency billionaire and the Brazilian have contributed.

Brokerage dispute uses the media?

Among the largest in the world by volume, FTX competes with Binance for the first position in the world market, after Sam’s operation surpassed Coinbase.

And executives from Binance and FTX have been making constant appearances in the world’s media, such as CNBC, Yahoo Finance, CNN, Bloomberg, among others.

However, Binance CEO CZ took to Twitter last Monday (1) about an alleged use of the media by rival companies to spread false news about their business.

At one point, an internet user even thought that CZ is more popular, but Chinese remembered that this is not a competition, as the market is new and there is room for everyone.

“It’s not a competition, the market is far from saturated, or even developed.”

It’s unclear whether Sam’s participation in the new Semafor media is supposed to gain more visibility, but it’s clear that brokerages are turning to the media to promote their businesses around the world.