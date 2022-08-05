Chamber approves project that authorizes distance public tender tests | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (4th) a project that establishes general rules for public tenders and, among other points, authorizes the possibility of tests being carried out at a distance.

With approval, the text returns to the Senate, where it has already been approved, but will need to be submitted to a new analysis because it has been amended by the deputies.

According to the proposal, the contests may be carried out partially or totally remotely, online or through a specific electronic platform.

At g1, the rapporteur, Eduardo Cury (PSDB), defended the measure. He argued that the fact that there have already been distance entrance exams guarantees the necessary tools so that there is no fraud.

According to him, it will be necessary to regulate this tender model, establishing that the rules will be defined after public consultation and observation of information security standards.

“The project is only authorizing and providing legal certainty, and this whole measure will require regulation,” said Cury.

The project brings, among other things, rules concerning:

tender notice;

training courses;

details of the notice;

carrying out the exams.

According to the rapporteur, the project seeks to guarantee the fairness of the contests and provide guarantees to candidates with well-defined rules.

The project, however, does not apply to contests for:

magistracy (defined by a complementary law initiated by the Federal Supreme Court);

Public ministry;

Public Defender’s Office;

Armed forces.

The measure too does not apply to public companies and mixed capital companies that do not receive funds from the Union or from the states and municipalities.

The text must enter into force on January 1, four years after the edition (or after the edition of an act of anticipation) and will not apply to contests whose opening has been authorized before.

Against the ‘industry’ of fraud

The project also provides details on the information that must be included in the public notice for the test, such as the evaluation criteria and titles to be considered. There is also a forecast that the public notice will inform the validity period and the number of vacancies that will be filled.

The measure, said the rapporteur, serves to curb an “industry” of false competitions, with the holding of contests without candidates being called to take office.

“There are cases in which mayors take a tendering company and open a public notice without the intention of calling. Thousands of people pay the fee, dedicate themselves, travel to the state and will never be called”, he explained.

“By law, you are obliged to do the contest if you are really going to call the specific number you have put, in addition to being in the budget”, added Eduardo Cury.

The project also defines that the contests must promote an “isonomic” selection through the assessment of the candidates’ knowledge and skills.

One of the points of controversy, skills are defined as “intellectual or physical aptitude for the practical execution of activities compatible with the assignments”.

The rapporteur says that the inclusion of aptitude tests is necessary to avoid approval based only on “memorize” and allow the entry of servers without specific assignment for the position.

He cites as an example, in addition to police careers, the possibility of this type of examination for community health agents. The measure must still be regulated and bring objective training criteria.