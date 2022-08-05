Chamber approves project that forces health plans to cover treatments outside the ANS list – Notícias

08/03/2022 – 18:51

Elaine Menke / House of Representatives Mothers of patients harmed by the decision of the STJ followed the vote in plenary

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (3) Bill 2033/22, which establishes coverage hypotheses for health exams or treatments that are not included in the list of procedures and events of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) . The objective is to continue treatments that could be excluded from the coverage of health plans.

The proposal goes to the Senate for analysis, where it can be voted on next Tuesday (9), according to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Among the regulatory points, the proposal determines that the list of procedures and events covered by health plans will be updated by the ANS at each incorporation. The list will serve as a reference for health plans contracted since January 1, 1999.

When the treatment or procedure prescribed by the attending physician or dentist is not included in the list, coverage must be authorized if:

– there is evidence of efficacy, in the light of health sciences, based on scientific evidence and a therapeutic plan;

– there are recommendations by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS;

– there is a recommendation from at least one health technology assessment body that is internationally renowned, provided that they are also approved for their nationals.

STJ decision

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided in June that the List of Procedures and Events in Health is exhaustive, and health operators are not obliged to cover treatments not provided for in the list, except for some exceptional situations.

The list of ANS procedures lists 3,368 health events, including consultations, exams, therapies and surgeries, in addition to medications and orthoses/prostheses linked to these procedures. These medical services must be offered in accordance with the health plan.

PL 2033/22 was presented by a working group of the Chamber of Deputies created to analyze the issue.

The rapporteur, deputy Hiran Gonçalves (PP-RR), criticized the decision of the STJ, which according to him caused great popular commotion. “And it wasn’t for less. Millions of people who depend on health plans to stay healthy and alive were deprived of the right to undergo therapies appropriate to their vicissitudes, indicated by the health professionals responsible for their treatment.”

Elaine Menke / House of Representatives Hiran Gonçalves, rapporteur of the bill

Hiran Gonçalves thanked the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, for the speed in analyzing the project. “The proposal aims to align the ideas of technical bodies and civil society, always guaranteeing the safety and health of the millions of beneficiaries of health care plans in the country.”

Already the deputy Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG) defended the decision of the STJ and criticized the proposal, considering that it will harm competition and increase the prices of health plans. “It will be much more expensive and complex to have health insurance, and the small ones will go broke. Big pharmaceutical companies can now induce doctors to prescribe experimental treatments without Anvisa approval”, he warned.

Congresswoman Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) praised the mobilization of mothers who sought to continue their children’s treatments, which could be interrupted with the STJ’s interpretation of the tax role. “They came here all these weeks to fight for the approval of this project. The defense of life is above the profit of health plans”, she defended.

Deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ) stated that the STJ’s decision on the tax role would cause deaths. “The greatest gift we have is that of life. The role has to be exemplary, in the search for the best treatment”, she argued.

Deputy Gilberto Nascimento (PSC-SP) stated that people were desperate with the possibility of reducing the coverage of health plans. “The rare disease is not a condition the person wanted. They are sacrificing their finances to pay for health insurance and should have rights,” he said.

