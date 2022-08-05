Chaotic F1 after Alonso’s departure from Alpine. Could you predict? – Formula 1 news

Quiet vacation? Oh, okay… (Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP)

ALONSO SWITCHES ALPINE FOR ASTON MARTIN! UNDERSTAND REASONS BEHIND THE DECISION

The day after the Formula 1 Hungarian GP, ​​the first of the category’s mid-year break, promised to be peaceful. He only promised. In the opening hours of the recess, Aston Martin announced that the bloodletting for Sebastian Vettel’s retirement had been quickly stopped. From veteran to veteran, world champion to world champion, the Silverstone team replaced the German with none other than Fernando Alonso.

The shock was general. The surprise by timing, Even more. Alonso went from ‘in negotiations with Alpine’ to ‘closed with Aston Martin’ within five days. After the time to digest the sudden change – and with a new controversy underway, involving precisely Oscar Piastri, the French team and McLaren -, let’s try to understand what the movement means and the indications that this would happen. THE silly season it goes very well, thank you.

Starting at the beginning, of course. To understand what Alonso’s move to Aston Martin means, we need to understand why the marriage worked out and make sense for both parties. The two-time world champion wanted the Silverstone team for three central reasons: financial issues, long-term plans in F1 and a feeling that the French team had devalued him.

To explain each of them better: Alonso wanted to be rewarded for believing in Alpine’s project and putting hope in the team – the one chosen for his return to Formula 1. The salary issue was an obstacle in the negotiations – and if there is a team that can pay the Spanish, and pay well, this team is Aston Martin, man.

Fernando Alonso: unexpected and sudden departure from Alpine (Photo: Alpine)

Secondly, the ‘Prince of Asturias’ shows no signs of wanting to retire from F1 anytime soon. On the contrary: he wants to continue driving in the world’s top motorsport category for a long time to come. Alpine didn’t have the same vision; Chief Otmar Szafnauer confirmed that the Spaniard’s age was a factor in the drag on talks between the parties. The French team wanted to extend the contract by a year, with an option for 2024 – and a season-by-season reassessment of Alonso’s physical condition and performance.

But the two-time world champion, of course, wanted more stability. It is necessary to be sure that the personal goal set is accomplished. And guess who, after Vettel’s retirement, came knocking on the door with a “multi-year” contract? So it is.

Finally, the feeling of devaluation. Alonso didn’t just want to be used to warm up darling Piastri’s bench. Before all the ‘quiproco’ involving Alpine, McLaren and the Australian driver, the French team wanted because they wanted to find a place for their prodigy on the grid. It was a matter of time – and it’s bizarre to say this in the past tense – before Piastri took a small place on the team. And that went against Alonso’s ‘El Plan’ of staying as long as possible in F1.

And since we’re talking about devaluation… you, reader and reader, imagine Alonso’s reaction when Szafnauer stated, with all the letters, that he “wasn’t at Alpine when they hired” the two-time world champion, showing a clear and evident preference for Piastri. So it is.

Oscar Piastri was Alpine’s darling. It was… (Photo: Alpine)

But could you predict that Alonso would leave Alpine that quickly? It is difficult to answer this question without taking into account the aid of hindsight. And despite the mixed signals – such as when the two-time world champion asked the French team to focus on 2023 “as soon as possible”, while Alpine itself signaled that the pilot would stay – some signs of divorce were already present in Hungary. Mainly because of the behavior of the Spaniard.

Starting with the press room. Asked if Vettel’s retirement made negotiations difficult, Alonso replied, with a smile on his face: “not for me”. Even so, the two-time world champion insisted that he could reach a happy ending with the French team in “10 minutes” – something replicated by Alpine.

What the two didn’t know is that the planned resolutions were in opposite directions, with Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi thinking he could force Alonso’s hand at the bidding table, after all, anything, Piastri was there to play. On the other hand, the two-time world champion was already receiving a visit from Lawrence Stroll and Aston Martin in his rooms in Hungary.

On the track, too, Alonso was different. The peaceful atmosphere between the Spaniard and Esteban Ocon at Alpine gave way to outrageous complaints – with the two-time world champion saying, after feeling blocked by his teammate at the start of the Hungaroring, that “I have never seen a defense like that from Esteban in my life”. .

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, apparently, are doing well (Photo: Alpine)

If the complaint attracts attention, Alonso’s post-race attitude also says a lot. In the heyday, you could even imagine a beginning of bullshit starting there. But no: the Spaniard put a lid on the situation and didn’t even bother to argue further.

“We always strongly dispute our positions, but we also give that margin, 1%, to avoid incidents. And we’ve never had incidents, we never will either. That was something I do from time to time, that he does too, that happens”, pointed out Alonso.

With that chapter completed, the quest is now to understand why Aston Martin wanted Alonso – but this is much simpler. Lawrence Stroll always wants to have a big name alongside his son, Lance. Marketing is important, after all – and so is tutelage, at least the idea of ​​one. And after Vettel’s retirement, it seemed logical and natural to turn his eyes to Fernando Alonso.

Lawrence Stroll moved quickly and secured Vettel’s replacement at Aston Martin (Photo: Aston Martin)

Furthermore, the two-time world champion could be very important to the long-term project of the Silverstone team. It’s no secret that Aston Martin has invested – and invests – heavily in structure and operations. Just look at the factory under construction and the names the precinct has attracted, like Dan Fallows and Martin Whitmarsh. Having Alonso’s opinion and feedback can therefore be invaluable.

We now understand what the move means for Alonso and for Aston Martin. But what about the rest of Formula 1? You can think of one word: chaos. The trip of the two-time world champion to the Silverstone team caused a hurricane in the grid and driver market of the main motorsport category in the world.

Of course, because Alpine was quick to announce Piastri as a replacement for the two-time world champion – only to be denied by the pilot himself, hours later. The Australian’s relationship with McLaren leaves questions in the air.

The first: what about Daniel Ricciardo? You see, by irony of fate, the 33-year-old pilot could end up back in the Alpine squadron. But if Piastri won’t be loaned out to Williams, then who will get a second seat? After all, Alex Albon renewed with the Grove team and Nicholas Latifi is expected to leave the team in 2023.

Everything is connected – and in one silly season that promises worlds and funds after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, even more so. Alonso’s move to Aston Martin means much more than just the driver and the team. Such a move opened the gates of chaos in Formula 1 – which promises, on this holiday, to be anything. Less peaceful.

