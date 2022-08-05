Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2507 contest; prize is BRL 5.5 million

posted on 04/08/2022 20:10 / updated on 04/08/2022 20:54



On Thursday night (8/4), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled six lotteries: Quina’s 5915 contests; Lotofácil’s 2590; the 2507 of the Mega-Seine; the 2400 of the Dupla Sena; the 1817 of Timemania and the 638 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

























Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 5.5 million, had the following dozens drawn: 04-06-12-34-35-53.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 8.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 07-17-20-21-58.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-08-21-26-31-45 in the first draw; 02-06-17-20-24-40 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 1.8 million.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 02-03-14-15-19-21-26. Lucky month is December.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 2 million, presented the following result: 15-25-27-30-44-53-74. The heart team is the Victoryfrom Bahia.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 5 million to those who match the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-04-05-07-09-10-13-15-16-18-20-21-24-25.

