Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2507 contest; prize is BRL 5.5 million

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2507 contest; prize is BRL 5.5 million 1 Views

posted on 04/08/2022 20:10 / updated on 04/08/2022 20:54

(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)


(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Thursday night (8/4), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled six lotteries: Quina’s 5915 contests; Lotofácil’s 2590; the 2507 of the Mega-Seine; the 2400 of the Dupla Sena; the 1817 of Timemania and the 638 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • MEGA-SENA | THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • QUINE | THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • DOUBLE SENA | THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LUCKY DAY | THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • TIMEMANIA | THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOFÁCIL | THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 5.5 million, had the following dozens drawn: 04-06-12-34-35-53.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 8.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 07-17-20-21-58.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-08-21-26-31-45 in the first draw; 02-06-17-20-24-40 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 1.8 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 02-03-14-15-19-21-26. Lucky month is December.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 2 million, presented the following result: 15-25-27-30-44-53-74. The heart team is the Victoryfrom Bahia.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 5 million to those who match the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-04-05-07-09-10-13-15-16-18-20-21-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


 

Watch the broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

The reddest and rarest Airbus A330neo leaves the factory; see how it turned out

Airbus A330-800 from Air Greenland – Image: Airbus Airbus has revealed the first images of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved