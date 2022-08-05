Childhood vaccination: campaign targets polio and other diseases

Starts next Monday (8) the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis for children under 5 years old. Simultaneously, there will also be a Multi-vaccination for Updating the Handbook of children under 15 years of age. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Health, runs until the 9th of September. It is scheduled for August 20, 2022, the D-Day of National Mobilization.

Poliomyelitis is an acute contagious disease caused by a virus that can cause irreversible and fatal paralysis. Vaccination is the main form of prevention. Brazil has not detected cases of poliomyelitis since 1989 and, in 1994, it received certification from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) that the disease had been eliminated. Worldwide, immunization campaigns have reduced the number of cases per year from hundreds of thousands to just a few dozen. Recently, however, the disease has reappeared in some countries, raising a warning.

The new campaign seeks to reach at least 95% of children aged 1 to 4 years. The last time this happened in Brazil was in 2015, when vaccination rates started to fall. The regimen of protection against poliomyelitis foresees the application of three doses at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, by intramuscular injection. Afterwards, the child must receive a booster at 15 months and at 4 years: these new doses are administered orally and symbolized by Zé Gotinha, a character created by the Brazilian government in the 1980s to make vaccination campaigns friendly to children.

Multivaccination, on the other hand, provides for the updating of children and adolescents’ booklets, according to the schedule provided for in the National Immunization Program (PNI). In this way, doses are available that protect against various diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis, tetanus, diphtheria, meningitis, yellow fever, measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox, flu and covid-19, among others.

States and municipalities have the autonomy to organize the service taking into account the local reality. In Rio de Janeiro, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) predicts that 280,000 children will receive the dose against polio. “Primary Care units are open for vaccination from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm”, informs the folder, in a note.

Parents of children and adolescents should take them along with their vaccination records so that health teams can identify which immunizations need to be applied.

The Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), a non-profit scientific entity, highlights the importance of population engagement. “It is essential for Brazil to remain free from diseases that can lead to death or leave sequelae,” the institution said in a statement.