China fires missiles into Taiwan waters in biggest military exercises in history

TAIPEI (Reuters) – China fired several missiles around Taiwan on Thursday, launching unprecedented military exercises a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its sovereign territory.

The exercises, the largest ever conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait, began as scheduled at noon and included actual firing in waters north, south and east of Taiwan, raising tensions in the region to the highest level in a quarter of a century. .

China’s Eastern Theater Command said at around 3:30 p.m. local time that it had completed several rounds of conventional missiles in waters off Taiwan’s east coast as part of planned exercises in six different zones that Beijing said would take place by noon. Sunday day.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 11 Chinese Dongfeng ballistic missiles were fired in waters around the island. The last time China fired missiles into the waters around Taiwan was in 1996.

Taiwan officials have condemned the exercises, saying they violate United Nations rules, invade their territorial space and are a direct challenge to free navigation.

Tensions were rising ahead of the unannounced visit by Pelosi, who visited the island despite emphatic warnings from China against the visit.

Read too

Before the official start of Thursday’s exercises, Chinese naval ships and military aircraft briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait midline several times in the morning, a Taiwanese source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

By midday, warships from both sides remained in and around the area, and Taiwan sent jets and missile systems to track several Chinese aircraft crossing the line.

“They flew in and then out, again and again. They continue to trouble us,” the Taiwanese source said.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and reserves the right to take the island by force, said on Thursday that its differences with the self-governing island were an internal matter.

“Our punishment for those who are stubborn for Taiwan independence, external force is reasonable, legal,” said the Beijing-based Chinese Taiwan Affairs Office.

In Taiwan, life was pretty much normal, despite concerns that Beijing could take the unprecedented step of firing a missile at the main island, similar to a North Korean launch on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido in 2017.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related