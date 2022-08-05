China imposes sanctions on Nancy Pelosi, ends cooperation with US

The Chinese government has said it will suspend negotiations on climate change with the US in response to the deputy’s visit to Taiwan.

KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP

In response to Nancy Pelosi’s unauthorized visit to Taiwan, China sanctioned the deputy and her family.



the visit of Nancy Pelosi The Taiwan this week continues to take effect. In addition to the military activities that the China will hold until Sunday, 7, the country imposed sanctions against the president of the House of Representatives of the United States. “With this visit, Pelosi has seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermined its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” which will prompt Beijing to “impose sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family,” China’s foreign ministry announced, without disclosing. more details. With this decision, the deputy becomes part of an extensive list of Americans who have suffered Chinese sanctions in recent years for actions, in Beijing’s opinion, contrary to the country’s interests and for declarations about human rights in Hong Kong and the region of Xinjiang (northwest), sometimes without specifying the nature of the measurements. The measures did not stop there. China also announced on Friday that it is ending cooperation with the US in various fields. The Chinese government will “suspend climate change negotiations with the United States” and cancel a meeting with military leaders as well as two meetings on security, China’s Foreign Ministry said, citing the “contempt” Pelosi showed on her visit. to Taiwan. The world’s two biggest polluters pledged last year to work together to accelerate climate action, pledging to meet regularly to “tackle the climate crisis”. THE Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is seen by the Chinese as a violation of the sovereignty of the Chinese territory, as they consider the island as part of their territory that must be reunited, including with the use of force, if necessary. For them, the presence of the deputy is a provocation.

*With information from AFP