Claudia Raia talks about Jô Soares: ‘He was, and will continue to be, one of the great loves of my life’ | Pop & Art

To g1, Claudia sent a statement about the presenter and ex-boyfriend. They dated for two years in the 1980s.
“I was devastated by the news of Jô Soares’ death. He was, and will continue to be, one of the great loves of my life. Jo wasn’t just genius, he was extremely generous. And so he himself recognized other talents from afar. He was so attentive, so connected to the human being, that he knew whether or not you were okay without you having to say so. And with unparalleled sensitivity, he always wanted to know if he could help in any way. It was really impressive. He was so smart, so talented. He marked the history of Brazilian art and culture: a great interviewer, director, author and an actor with incomparable versatility. I loved whenever I had the opportunity to go on his shows, to publicly show what an amazing person he always was.”
“Personally, he’s the person who baptized me. It’s really true. He’s the one who said I should be called Claudia Raia. I heard it, of course! He invited me to be on TV, on his show, and he always said he knew about my future. I have no doubt that Claudia Raia wouldn’t exist without Jô Soares.
The actress also published a tribute on social media this Friday afternoon.
“Meeting Jô was a watershed in my life: before him I was Maria Claudia Motta Raia; after him, I became Claudia Raia. Yes, he was the one who artistically baptized me, and that says it all. a Claudia Raia without Jô”.
Claudia Raia and Jô Soares (Ciça) — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection
She also says that Jô gave her the first opportunity on TV and even “saved her life” by taking her to the doctor to see a mole she had on her leg.
“There I found out it was a melanoma. It really saved my life!”