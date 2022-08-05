Claudia Raia talks about Jô Soares: ‘He was, and will continue to be, one of the great loves of my life’ | Pop & Art

“I was devastated by the news of Jô Soares’ death. He was, and will continue to be, one of the great loves of my life. Jo wasn’t just genius, he was extremely generous. And so he himself recognized other talents from afar. He was so attentive, so connected to the human being, that he knew whether or not you were okay without you having to say so. And with unparalleled sensitivity, he always wanted to know if he could help in any way. It was really impressive. He was so smart, so talented. He marked the history of Brazilian art and culture: a great interviewer, director, author and an actor with incomparable versatility. I loved whenever I had the opportunity to go on his shows, to publicly show what an amazing person he always was.”