Claudia Rodrigues is discharged and leaves the hospital in São Paulo in a walker and next to her girlfriend

Claudia Rodrigues was discharged this Thursday afternoon from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, where she had been hospitalized since last Monday. The actress, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, needed to be hospitalized for tests. Claudia also underwent an MRI of the skull and spine.

Claudia, 52, left the hospital in a walker and in the company of businesswoman and girlfriend Adriane Bonato. The actress was smiling and still waved at the photographer.

