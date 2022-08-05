Close to Palmeiras, Bruno Tabata reacts to Murilo’s publication after goal in Libertadores | palm trees

Bruno Tabata awaits the definition between Sporting and Palmeiras to finalize the details of his transfer, but he is already attentive to the routine of Verdão.

After the 2-2 draw with Atlético-MG for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Murilo, author of one of the goals in the game, published a photo on Instagram with the caption: “Always until the end! So proud of this team!! ! Now it’s in our house!”.

Tabata reacted with applause in the comments and excited fans on the internet (see image below).

like the ge published, the negotiation had a breakthrough this week. Sporting had been putting their foot down to do business and initially asked for 5 million fixed euros (R$ 26.3 million) in cash.

Verdão’s first proposal was for 3 million euros (R$ 15.8 million) in fixed terms, plus 2 million euros (R$ 10.5 million) in bonuses for achieved goals. The Portuguese team refused.

The trend now is for Verdão to pay close to 5 million euros, but in installments. There is still discussion whether Sporting will have a percentage of the 25-year-old player for future negotiations.

The athlete and his representatives played an important role in the negotiation to advance, due to the interest of playing for Palmeiras. After the first denial, the Brazilian club came to view the business with pessimism, but is now more optimistic.

Created from the base of Atlético-MG, Bruno Tabata is a southpaw who plays for the right wing, with more characteristics of frame than speed.

The player may be an option that approaches Gustavo Scarpa, one of the highlights of Verdão, but who has already agreed a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, from England.

For Gabriel Veron’s place, sold to Porto, the club understands that Rony can fill the gap in the squad, as strikers Merentiel and López were hired.

