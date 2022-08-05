Comedian and presenter Jô Soares dies at 84

He was hospitalized at the Sírio Libanês hospital in São Paulo; Cause of death has not yet been disclosed

Disclosure / TV Globo

Comedian Jô Soares on TV Globo’s “Programa do Jô”; He died early this Friday, 5th, admitted to Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo.



Comedian and presenter José Eugênio Soares, known as Jo Soaresaged 84, in the early hours of this Friday, 5th. He was hospitalized in the Syrian Lebanese hospitalin Sao Paulo, since the end of July. The cause of death has not yet been released. Jo’s funeral will be held only for family and close friends. The information was confirmed by his ex-wife, Flavia Pedras, on the social networks. “Actor, comedian, director and writer Jô Soares passed away a few minutes ago. He left us at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, surrounded by love and care (…) So, those who, throughout their more than 60 years of career, have had fun with their characters, repeated their catchphrases, smiled with the sharp intelligence of this vocation comedian, celebrate, make a toast to your life”, wrote Flavia.

Jô Soares was born on January 16, 1938 and had a long career in Brazilian entertainment, standing out as a comedian, playwright, writer, actor, theater director, television presenter. He worked at Continental, TV Rio, Tupi, Excelsior, Record, SBT and TV Globo. As a presenter, he owned programs such as “Jô Soares Onze e Meia”, on SBT, which he commanded between 1988 and 1999. In the 2000s, he started his most famous attraction, “Programa do Jô”, on TV Globo. , in which he conducted several interviews with celebrities and authorities. The attraction aired until the year 2016.

*Text being updated