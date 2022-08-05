Comedian Jô Soares dies in São Paulo, aged 84

Jô had been hospitalized at Hospital Sírio Libanês since the end of last month; cause of death not disclosed

The comedian Jô Soares died in the early hours of this Friday (5.Aug.2022), at the age of 84. The information was released by Flávia Pedras, Jô’s ex-wife, on Instagram.

“A few minutes ago the actor, comedian, director and writer Jô Soares passed away. He left us at the Sírio Libanês hospital in São Paulo, surrounded by love and care. The funeral will be for family and close friends only.”, wrote Flavia.

Until the publication of this text, the cause of death had not been reported. Also according to Flávia, Jô had been hospitalized at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, since the end of July.

The burial and wake will be open only to the artist’s family and friends.

“Those who, throughout their more than 60 years of career, have had fun with their characters, repeated their catchphrases, smiled with the sharp intelligence of this comedian, celebrate, make a toast to your life. The life of a guy in love with the country where he was born and chose to live, to try to transform, through laughter, into a better place”, said Flavia in the post.

Born on January 1, 1938, in Rio de Janeiro, José Eugênio Soares was a comedian, actor, television presenter, director and writer.

His first film role was in “O Homem do Sputnik”, by Carlos Manga, in 1958.

He began his career as presenter of the program “Jô Soares Onze e Meia” (1988-1999), on SBT. In 2000, the “Programa do Jô” debuted in the Rede Globowhere he worked for 16 years.

TRIBUTE

Through social networks, artists and fans mourn the death of Jô.

At the twitter, singer Zélia Duncan, friend of the comedian and current wife of Flavia Pedras, praised and thanked Jô. “Brazil lost today a unique artist, a comedian who loved his craft above all, an outstanding actor. A brilliant interviewer. A citizen who loved his country and his friends. Jô Soares, thank you for so much!“, he wrote.

Ana Maria Braga also published about Jô’s death on her Instagram profile. “I had the honor of meeting and living with this journalist and comedian so talented and dear to all of us. Today the day dawned more dull. Go in peace my friend!”

Presenter Adriane Galisteu posted a photo on Instagram hugging the comedian and said that she will continue to learn and applaud his work: