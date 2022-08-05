Commentator contests Lincoln on Cruzeiro: ‘Others are more interesting’

photo: Arkom Inthon / ASIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION / AFP Forward Lincoln during a match for Vissel Kobe, from Japan

Cruzeiro’s representative at Alterosa Esporte this Thursday (4), Hugo disapproved of Raposa’s attack on forward Lincoln, from Vissel Kobe, from Japan. The commentator pointed out that the young man, 21, had not been linked, and that other athletes should be of more interest to the celestials.

“Lincoln was a player that, at first, interested Cruzeiro’s board, but it slowed down the negotiation. It didn’t make the staff excited, no. In fact, he was part of that 2019 Flamengo, which enchanted Brazil. Then , went out there and is not even being listed in the games in the team he plays for. There are other names coming that are more interesting”, said the commentator.

Until Hugo’s speech, this Thursday afternoon (4), negotiations between Cruzeiro and Lincoln had in fact cooled down. However, tonight, the supersports It was found that the parties were right and the athlete should reinforce Raposa this season by loan.

As Hugo pointed out, Lincoln has not been much used at Vissel Kobe this season. In 2022, the striker started in three of the eight games he played, with an average of 40 minutes on the field per game. The youngster did not participate in goals.

Third place in the Japanese Championship last season, Vissel Kobe is in a difficult situation. Led by midfielder Andrs Iniesta, the team is in 17th place (out of 18 teams), with just 21 points in 23 games – 30.4% of the points played.