Commentator mocks ‘silence’ of Atltico fans against Palmeiras

photo: Bruno Sousa / Atltico In the clash between Atltico and Palmeiras, Mineiro had more than 57 thousand people

Cruise Representative at Alterosa Sport This Thursday (4/8), Hugo said that Mineiro was silent during the 2-2 draw between Atltico and Palmeiras for the Libertadores Cup. The commentator also made fun of the Atletico fans by stating that the stadium, on the day of the Galo game, is the recommended place to sleep, due to the quietness.

“Mineiro was silent. There’s that maxim they say about ‘sings like hell’, but [estava] silent. If you want to sleep peacefully, peacefully, peacefully, grab your pillow and go to the Atlantic game. Pull over like this, take your ‘naninha’ [cochilo] What a beauty, a peace that business there”, provoked Hugo.

It is worth noting that Atlético recorded, against Palmeiras, its biggest audience and income this season. The 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals was watched on site by 57,140 fans. The income from the game was BRL 4,232,050.90.

Atltico return to the field for Libertadores next Wednesday (10/8), at 9:30 pm, against the same Palmeiras, but this time, at Allianz Parque, home of the rivals from São Paulo. To reach the semifinals of the tournament, Galo needs to beat Verdo by any result. In the event of a new tie, the spot will be decided on penalties.

The Minas Gerais team put itself in this situation after being sovereign in the first half, but yielding the tie in the final stage. Atltico opened 1-0 on the scoreboard with forward Hulk, from the penalty spot. Right at the beginning of the second half, defender Murilo, from Palmeiras, scored against. However, the same Murilo decreased for Verdo and Danilo, already in additions, tied the confrontation.