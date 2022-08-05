Congress passes new rules for food stamps; understand | work and career

The National Congress approved, on Wednesday (3), the text of provisional measure 1,108, which changes the rules for granting food aid to workers. The measure was already in effect, but needed to be approved by Sunday (7) so as not to lose its validity. The text goes to presidential sanction, which can veto parts of the law.

Below are the main changes foreseen in the law:

Fine for those who use it for other purposes

The rules of payment to the worker will be modified so that the resources are effectively used to purchase foodstuffs.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, there is information that the benefit was being used for other purposes, such as paying for cable TV or streaming and fitness centers.

If this fraud continues, the government said, companies can be fined or even discredited from the service. This involves both the establishment that sells products not related to the worker’s food and the company that accredited him.

The application of the fine can vary from R$ 5,000 to R$ 50,000, which can be doubled in case of recidivism or embarrassment to inspection.

Prohibition of discounts that make food more expensive

The MP now prohibits the granting of discounts on hiring companies that provide food aid – both in the context of food aid (as provided for in the CLT) and in the Worker’s Food Program (meal vouchers and food vouchers).

Until then, employers hired the company that provides food tickets and got a discount. For example, they hired R$100,000 in vouchers for their employees, but paid a lower amount, such as R$90,000.

Subsequently, this ticket supplier charged higher fees from restaurants and supermarkets, and, at that moment, passed on the amount granted as a discount to the companies that contracted the service.

The government believes that, because of this, the workers’ food was more expensive, as the same extra cost was also passed on to them.

Companies that maintain this practice may be fined between BRL 5,000 to BRL 50,000, which can be doubled in case of recidivism or embarrassment to inspection. In addition to being removed from the register of companies linked to worker food programs registered with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and having the registration of beneficiary legal entities cancelled.

Among the novelties brought by the law is the possibility for the worker to withdraw, in cash, the unused balance of the food allowance after 60 days. This provision was not in the original MP and was included in Congress, and depends on presidential sanction to take effect.